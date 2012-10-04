NewOrleans.com Provides Online Air & Hotel Booking Along with Resources for Tourists

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- NewOrleans.com is announcing publicly today of its continued expansion of the travel website to make it the number one site for those visiting the city, with online air and hotel bookings, local touring information, dining, and many other resources relating to New Orleans.



Bo White, media contact, was asked earlier about the history of NewOrleans.com. "The site actually went live in 1995 when the Internet was just starting its popularity. Obviously, it was pretty slow going in those early years, but we were fortunate to have dedicated employees that believed in the vision of evolving the website into one-stop resource guide for travelers to New Orleans".



When asked what kind of information a visitor can find on the site, White said, "NewOrleans.com is 100 percent dedicated to everything New Orleans, which makes it so much easier for visitors on the that are heading to the city. The site is a full fledged online travel guide that allows visitors to book flights and new orleans hotels and offers deals that combine the two". Do you think the site is more useful than other travel sites that have New Orleans packages but not solely dedicated to New Orleans? "Absolutely and I will tell you why. We deal with nothing other than New Orleans so visitors find many more resources relating to dining, tours, and local activity. In addition, there are several French Quarter hotels that we recommend since this is an area of the city that is most often a high traffic tourist area", White said.



NewOrleans.com saw much more growth when the company announced in 2011 that it had planed to increase the user experience by allowing online air and hotel booking as well as vacation planning. The technology used on the website is from the technology creators of VEGAS.com, which happens to be Las Vegas' number one travel website. White was asked, Were you ready for the growth that this would bring? "Yes, we knew that once this was implemented we would see a massive influx to the site and that is exactly what happened, but we had to the staff and the technology in place to handle the surge of growth. We were proud of our staff members for the hard work they continually do everyday".



Asked about the future of the site, White said beaming, "The sky is absolutely the limit! We are living the mission of the company, which is to be the most comprehensive, innovated and customer focused New Orleans travel website. We continue to make the websites, which also include the roosevelt new orleans and royal sonesta new orleans more user-friendly and add more products and resources for those planning a trip to The Big Easy.



About NewOrleans.com

NewOrleans.com has been on the Internet for more than 17 years and has watched the ebb and flow of technological advances. The website is strictly dedicated to those making travel plans to New Orleans with several deals offered on the site. The have resources concerning the nightlife, dining, festivals, and many other aspects that are unique to the city and the culture.