Newport Beach Chiropractic Office Cripe Upper Cervical Center Announces the Launch of a New Website

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Cripe Upper Cervical Center, a Newport Beach chiropractic practice that utilizes a gentle and effective technique to fix spinal misalignments, has just announced the launch of its new website. The redesigned website is now much more user-friendly and includes in-depth descriptions of the method the doctors and staff use to help their patients feel better.



In addition to the new website, Cripe Upper Cervical Center has also just reached an impressive milestone: they have just celebrated their 35th anniversary.



As an article on the Cripe Chiropractic website noted, their goal is to use the best corrections possible that will help their patients’ spines and get them on a path of health, wellness, and recovery. In addition, the friendly and experienced doctors and staff take the time to teach their patients how to maintain their spinal correction for as long as possible, so they do not have to keep coming in.



The adjustment that is used by the doctors at Cripe Upper Cervical Center is called the National Upper Cervical Chiropractic Association (NUCCA) technique. It is a very gentle and controlled adjustment that involves using calculations that are derived from analyzing the patient’s x-rays both before and after the treatment, so the doctors can see what changes have occurred. This method results in alignments that are not only extremely gentle, but also remarkably accurate.



“The focus of the NUCCA technique is on a small misalignment of a boney structure that connects the head and the neck, a condition that is called the atlas subluxation complex,” an article on the new website explained, adding that this misalignment can block the communication between the brain and the rest of the body, resulting in pain, stress, tension and overall physical and emotional manifestations.



“After precise x-ray analysis, a three dimensional mathematical portrait of where your head, atlas (the first vertebra), and the rest of your neck is in space is created. This tells me what is needed to correct your misalignment.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Cripe Upper Cervical Center is welcome to visit the website at any time; there, they can read more about the NUCCA technique, check out bios of the doctors and other staff members, and read patient testimonials from people who have been helped by the chiropractic office.



About Cripe Upper Cervical Center

The Cripe Upper Cervical Center is a chiropractic care center that has been reversing the effects of an array of symptoms through the correction of spinal misalignments for the past 35 years. The doctors practice the precise and effective NUCCA (National Upper Cervical Chiropractic Association) approach which allows for a gentle, subtle adjustment with no twisting or cracking of the spine. Studies have shown the NUCCA technique to be effective in changing symptoms such as headaches, backaches, TMJ, and even high blood pressure. For more information, please visit http://www.cripechiropractic.com/