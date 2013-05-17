Newport Beach Cosmetic Dentist John Ravera Adds New Member to Dental Team

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- John Ravera, D.D.S., a Newport Beach cosmetic dentist, has recently announced the addition of a new member to his dental team, Courtney Marino.



Marino is a dental hygienist who has worked in the field for over 10 years. She received her degree from West Coast University, where she graduated with honors, and was elected a member of Sigma Pi Alpha, a national honor society for individuals in the dental hygiene profession. Marino enjoys working with patients of all ages, helping them to understand the importance of preventing oral disease, and teaching them how to make positive oral hygiene choices.



In her spare time, Marino partakes in various community service events. She also supports her mother each year in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.



Marino’s decision to join the practice allows her to work closely with an experienced Newport Beach dentist and his team, all of whom are dedicated to serving their patients.



“Dr. Ravera spends most of his time listening to understand your concerns and responding with the best treatment options for you,” states an article on Ravera’s website. “With the help of our professional staff, they also follow up to make sure that general pain is relieved, problems are resolved, and your health improves.”



Ravera’s practice offers a variety of services, including bonding, cosmetic contouring, specialty dentures, implants, bruxism/night guard appliances, root canal therapy, sealants, and dentures. The teeth whitening facility also provides patient education resources through an online database that helps patients learn about dental problems and treatment options.



Appointments with the dental practice can be scheduled online.



Individuals interested in learning more about John Ravera, D.D.S., his team, and their services can visit the practice’s website for more information.



About John Ravera, D.D.S.

John Ravera has been a local in Newport Beach since 1972 where his father, John Ravera, MD, practiced Urology and his uncle, Robert Ravera, DDS, also practiced dentistry. Dr. John has been in private practice in Newport since 1999. His practice provides cosmetic, general, and emergency dentistry in addition to volunteer services locally and abroad. Ravera’s close knit, service-based practice provides comprehensive care services that include—but are not limited to—All-On-Four implant therapy, mild to moderate sleep apnea, implants, Invisalign, clenching and grinding oral appliances, TMJ therapy, implants, Endodontics (root canals), veneers, cosmetic fillings, and crowns and bridges. For more information, please visit http://www.johnraveradds.com