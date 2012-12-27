Newport Beach in Orange County Gets a Tasty Flair with Catering Service from Newport Dunes

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Newport Dunes, a beautiful resort in the Newport Beach is located in the Orange County in the state of California. People love spending holidays at a place that provides pleasure to the eyes and has interest and attraction at the same time. Newport Dunes is a RV park as well that attracts a lot of people from all over the California State. A great family time in a RV in a park as good as this is an opportunity that does not comes by every now and then. Camping is also an option for those who want it. A camp fire at night with lovely scenes all around is a thing one would never want to miss.



People who love to hit the sea in a fancy boat can cater a boat from Newport Dunes and have the pleasure of boating in the clean and freshening waters of the Californian beach. Electric and non electric boats are available and so are the paddled ones. Newport Dunes at the Orange County serves to be the best place to find several attractions. Black Bay Bistro is a great place to sit upfront to the sea and have dinner with spouse or with family and friends.



Newport Dunes offers the best Newport Beach catering service, providing a great place for holding events as they cater event space that is spread over more than 50.000 square feet of land. Weddings and social gathering can be held at the Newport Dunes. Noting can be prettier than a fine place reserved for the wedding day with the finest arrangements of catering and table settings. Certain other events that require flexible land acquiring like concerts and parties can be held at the resort. In order to hold a business event of gathering where businessmen are expected, trade shows and corporate events are also held at the Newport Dunes with an option to cater the place of either, 3000 square foot, 14000 square foot or even more than 20000 square feet.



Newport Dunes is the only Orange County catering service offers the best place for a family vacation where folks can enjoy camping either in a tent or in an RV. Boating offers recreation for those who love to float over the waves and Bistro for the people seeking a romantic or exciting dinning.



