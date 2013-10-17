Newport Coast CA Based Champion Online Investor and "MXI Corp" Ambassador "Adam Paul Green" Expresses Sadness for Ex "Xocai" Beginning MLM'er After Terrible Morgan, UTAH News on ViSalus 2nd Qtr. Earnings Revealed

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Today reported sales and earnings for the second quarter of 2013. Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2013 decreased approximately 32% to $211.7 million from $309.5 million for the comparable prior year period, primarily due to lower sales at ViSalus and, to a lesser extent, at PartyLite, Blyth's operating profit would have been $27.7 million last year versus $1.2 million this year. Mr. Goergen added, "We are experiencing the cost impact of investments made in ViSalus over the last twelve months combined with the effects of a decline in the number of North American Promoters.

http://finance.yahoo.com/news/blyth-inc-reports-2nd-quarter-120000245.html



Blyth's operating profit for the second quarter was $1.2 million this year versus $17.8 million last year, largely driven by the decline in sales.

~ A $17.8 drop to $1.2 – ouch!



Net Loss Attributable to Blyth, Inc. was $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2013 compared to earnings of $8.0 million in the comparable prior year period.

~ From + $8 million to negative $1.4 million = $9.4 million concerns.



What: Shares of direct-to-consumer marketing company Blyth (NYSE: BTH ) dropped as much as 23% today after the company reported earnings. Revenue plunged 32% in the second quarter to $211.7 million and the company lost $3.2 million, or $0.20 per share. To make matters worse, management lowered full-year earnings guidance to $0.75 to $0.90 from a previous range of $1.30 to $1.45.

http://www.fool.com/investing/general/2013/08/02/why-blyth-shares-plunged-today.aspx



Now what: The lowered full-year guidance tells you all you need to know about where Blyth's business is headed right now. The ViSalus business is really struggling and there doesn't appear to be a turnaround in sight. I'd stay away from this stock given the earnings trajectory right now.



This press release contains "forward looking statements"



The Wall Street Journal news department was not involved in the creation of this content.

http://online.wsj.com/article/PR-CO-20130802-908018.html



Who’s the number one decliner in order? NEW YORK (AP) -- A look at the 10 biggest percentage decliners on New York Stock Exchange at the close of trading: Blyth Inc. fell 21.9 percent

http://finance.yahoo.com/news/nyse-stocks-posting-largest-percentage-174225999.html



Sell those shares ASAP!!! Blyth Inc. : Approximately 1,253,200 shares changed hands, a 662.6 percent increase over its 65-day average volume. The shares fell $3.11 or 21.9 percent

http://finance.yahoo.com/news/nyse-stocks-posting-largest-volume-230828802.html



Blyth lost money in its second quarter on weak sales and direct sales company slashed its full-year earnings outlook, sending shares tumbling nearly 23 percent to a multiyear low Friday. Stripping out dividends paid to ViSalus stakeholders in excess of income earned, Blyth Inc. lost 8 cents per share. The company lost $3.2 million, or 20 cents per share, for the period ended June 30. Revenue for the Greenwich, Conn., company fell 32 percent to $211.7 million from $309.5 million, mostly due to a 47 percent sales decline at its ViSalus business. For the year, Blyth now expects earnings of 75 cents to 90 cents per share. Its prior guidance called for earnings of $1.30 to $1.45 per share. The company said that the revised outlook is mostly due to a decline in ViSalus' sales expectations.

http://www.nbcnews.com/id/52653665/ns/business-us_business/



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