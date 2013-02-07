Newport Pacific Capital Partners with Modular Lifestyles to Provide Eco-Friendly Homes

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Newport Pacific Capital, a mobile home park management company, partnered with Modular Lifestyles, a manufactured home builder, to design and install environmentally friendly homes in their communities. These homes create an energy efficient solution to help lower costs for owners and residence alike. Newport Pacific is helping to change the face of mobile home parks everywhere with innovative home designs and creative marketing strategies. The management company is working hard to change the negative perception of manufactured homes by consistently updating and re-designing the way they look and feel. Popular with both seniors and first time home buyers, these homes provide an affordable option for those living on fixed incomes.



Modular Lifestyles, Newport Pacific Capital's sister company, has designed a new breedof manufactured house, a revolutionary eco-friendly home. These homes use renewable materials and various energy efficient solutions to help cut the costs of energy bills for tenants by as much as 90% or more. As stated byone pleased home owner, “My solar energy system has exceeded all expectations – my entire electric bill for the past year, including home heating and air conditioning, was about $15.”



Newport Pacific is utilizing Modular Lifestyles’ innovative manufactured homes in mobile home sites all over California, strategically placing them to create renewed energy and buzz for the parks in their portfolio. The goal was to provide the type of home that people are interested in buying, thereby filling spaces once occupied by dilapidated, worn out old “trailers”. The result? Parks filled to capacity, waiting lines for new homes, and older communities receiving the “face lift” they desperately needed in order to attract today’s homebuyers.



Mobile home park management expert, Newport Pacific Capital, understands how to protect your assets and maximize your investments even in uncertain times. Our proven formula for success in the full service management of mobile home parks, apartments, marinas, and RV resorts comes from combining a team-oriented management style with resources and expertise gained over 30 years.



