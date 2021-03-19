Newristics Explains the Opioid Crisis in the US Using Behavioral Science

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The field of Behavioral Science is a large and all-encompassing one in that it seeks to examine and inquire into the reasons why humans act the way they do. It attempts to delve into the very core of human decision making and their actions. Understandably, this scientific "tool" has found favor among industry-leading companies, specifically marketing firms and market research companies that need to target the right audience. One of the leading message optimization and market research firms, well known for its expertise and innovation in the use of Behavioral science is Newristics. Recently Newristics has conducted extensive research to explain the Opioid Crisis plaguing the US using Behavioral Science.



Responding to a query, Newristics' spokesperson commented, "As a pharma research company we are known for the delivery of outstanding research data to our clients that helps their brand gain market share. Additionally, as the leading Behavioral Science player in the pharma industry, we are also known for decoding social, health, and other phenomenon using behavioral science. We have, among various other observed phenomenon, explained the opioid crisis plaguing the US that has led to more than 30,000 premature deaths last year alone, up four times since the late '90s. The factors leading up to the crisis and the continued crisis situation have been studied under the lens of decision heuristic science".



As a leading behavioral decision research agency researching the Opioid crisis, Newristics was able to analyze the top 4 market events that culminated in this crisis. They achieved this by utilizing decision heuristic science to better explain how the United States found itself in dire circumstances that eventually resulted in the loss of lives of a large number of citizens. The paper is not just descriptive, but prescriptive as well in that it touches upon how this crisis could be reversed. The four market events include: unintended consequences of hospital ratings, a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine Editor that changed Opioid safety perceptions, chronic pain managed in an office setting by physicians, and the transition from Opioid addiction to Suboxone addiction.



The spokesperson further added, "Beyond just identifying the Opioid problem that has landed the US into this unpalatable situation, we were also able to use heuristic science to explore ways by which we could reverse the Opioid epidemic. We have moved away from the cliché recommendations that are easy to come by and have failed to bring about a positive change. We have, in contrast, proposed four initiatives that employ the use of behavioral science to tackle the crisis. These recommendations suggest getting to the bottom of the human decision-making process and recommends the use of heuristics-based messaging to reduce Opioid prescriptions, help doctors nudge their patients away from the thought of Opioid use and help reduce the misuse of leftover painkillers in homes''.



The success of Newristics in the Opioid crisis research is a testament to their deep understanding and expertise in the subject and has cemented their position as a trusted thought leader in the realm of decision heuristics science.



