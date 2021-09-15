Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2021 -- New applications are android and iOS-based applications, which can run on smart devices, with the development of digital platforms, this market is also getting major attraction. Rising awareness towards real-time sourcing is enhancing the demand for this market.



Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "News Applications Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the News Applications market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Microsoft (United States), Google (United States), Apple (United States), The New York Times (United States), Financial Times (England), BBC News (United Kingdom), CNN News (United States), PAPR Inc. (Canada), The Economic Times (India), Flipboard (United States)



Key Market Trends:

Increase Availability of News Applications in Multiple Languages

The Rise in Market Competency



Opportunities:

Increasing Trend of Content Publishing

Rising Government Investment Towards Digitization



Market Growth Drivers:

Increase Awareness Related to Newspaper & Online Magazines

Rising Availability of Smart Mobile, Along with Increase in Penetration of Internet



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global News Applications Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the News Applications market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the News Applications market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



