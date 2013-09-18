News Buzz: AccelPath Inc (OTCMKTS: ACLP), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS: CICHY), New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: NENE), Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS: CWGL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AccelPath Inc (OTCMKTS: ACLP), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS: CICHY), New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: NENE), Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS: CWGL).



AccelPath Inc (OTCMKTS: ACLP) opened its last trade at the price of $0.0012. Its closing price was $0.0017 after gaining 70.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 24.67 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 9.18 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at -18.48.



AccelPath, Inc. provides medical diagnostic and government contracting services in the United States.



Will ACLP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS: CICHY) percentage change surged 0.06% to close at $15.77 with the total traded volume of 65.848 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 98.700 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.77 - $17.41, while its day lowest price was $15.74. The share price hit the day highest price of $15.82.



China Construction Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and personal banking, and treasury services.



Will CICHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: NENE) traded on volume of 76.081 shares in the last session against average volume of 73.707 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $2.15 and closed at $2.10 by scoring -2.33% decreased.



New Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a development stage renewable and alternative energy company.



Will NENE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS: CWGL) started its last trading session with the price of $9.74 and closed at $9.70 by scoring -1.89% gained. The stock traded with total volume of 124.863shares, while the average trading volume remained 37.058 shares. Day range for the stock was $9.54 -$9.74.



Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. engages in the production, sale, and export of wines. It sells wines through independent wine and spirits distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.



Will CWGL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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