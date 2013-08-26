News Buzz - All American Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:AAGC), Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: All American Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:AAGC), Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ)



All American Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:AAGC) was trading lower by -0.0056 points or -46.67% to $0.0064.So far, around 31.88 million shares have changed hands in this session. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.03. However, it traded between $0.00 and $0.03 over the last twelve months. All American Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and related mineral properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Belleville property located in Mineral County, Nevada; and the Goldfield West property located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Osprey Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to All American Gold Corp. in October 2010. All American Gold Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.



Has AAGC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) was at $0.0667, showing a -23.60% decrease. Around 25.69 million shares have been traded, versus an-average trading volume of 10.63M shares. The company is now valued at around $18.19 million. Eastman Kodak Company engages in commercial imaging business. It operates through three segments: the Graphics, Entertainment and Commercial Films (GECF); the Digital Printing and Enterprise (DP&E); and the Personalized and Document Imaging (P&DI).



Has EKDKQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV) moved +16.44 per cent higher at $3.48 and is trading between $2.69 and $3.50 after opening the day at $2.82. Its performance over the last five days remained -17.34%, which stands at -31.96% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was +99.43%. Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



Will NVIV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ)’s shares rose today, gaining +2.87 per cent to $3.23. The stock is up around +306.29% in 2013 and +565.16% for the last 12 months. Around 3.80 million shares changed hands so far in this sessioncompared to an-average trading volume of 13.53M shares. AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers.



Why Should Investors Buy AAMRQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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