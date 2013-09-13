News Buzz - AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN), RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), Integrated Device Technology Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN), RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI)



AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) opened the session at $0.19, remained amid the day range of $0.19- $0.22, and closed the session at $0.218. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.95% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.61 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4,145 shares. AltiGen Communications, Inc. provides Microsoft-based voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) business phone systems and unified communications solutions. It products include MaxCS solution that supports analog and VoIP telephones, operator software, and desktop call control software.



Has ATGN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD) traded with volume of 1.61 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 2.69 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.30 - $19.42. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.20% and closed its session at $16.47. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.99 billion. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company provides integrated communication solutions to private and public sectors worldwide. The company offers label and paperboard packaging products, as well as prime label, corrugated, and other packaging products; custom packaging comprising design, printing, die cutting, finishing, and assembling; and digital content distribution, e-reading software, content conversion, and data analytics and business intelligence services.



Has RRD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT) exchanged 1.58 million shares and the average volume remained 2.28 million shares. The stock escalated +2.94% and closed the session at $0.0315. The beta of the stock remained 1.90 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.02. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 500.96 million. Generex Biotechnology Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of drug delivery systems and technologies for metabolic and immunological diseases.



Will GNBT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) volume of 1.59 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.33 million shares. The stock decreased -0.54% and finished the session Thursday at $9.22. The EPS of the stock remained -0.54. The one month of the stock was +5.37% and three month trend remained positive +14.11%. Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, and consumer industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Communications, and Computing and Consumer.



Will IDTI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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