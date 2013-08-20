News Buzz - Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO), Potash Corp./Saskatchewan (USA) (NYSE:POT), iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (ETF) (NYSEARCA:ITB), Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE:GG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO), Potash Corp./Saskatchewan (USA) (NYSE:POT), iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (ETF) (NYSEARCA:ITB), Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE:GG)



Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -1.05% and closed at $33.93 after gaining total volume of 7.83 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $34.28. So far, the company’s stock is down -9.37% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -2.42%.Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company. At December 31, 2012, Altria Group, Inc.'s direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiaries included Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and certain smokeless products in the United States.



Has MO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Potash Corp./Saskatchewan (USA) (NYSE:POT) reported the decline of -1.28% and closed at $ 30.00 with the total traded volume of 7.76M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 30.50. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 26.01 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $28.55 - $44.82, while during last trade its minimum price was $29.98 and it gained its highest price of $30.65. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with a decline of 0.23%. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (PCS) is an integrated fertilizer and related industrial and feed products company. The Company operates in three segments: potash, phosphate and nitrogen. The Company owns and operates five potash mines in Saskatchewan and one in New Brunswick.



Has POT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (ETF) (NYSEARCA:ITB) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -3.14% and closed at the price of $20.68 after opening at $21.28. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.51 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $20.63, while it touched its highest price for the day at $21.36. ITB beta value stands at 1.48 points. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index).



Why Should Investors Buy ITB After theRecentFall?Just Go Here and Find Out



Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE:GG) reported the drop of -0.39%, to close at $30.95, with the overall traded volume of 7.91 million shares.

So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 19.87%. The 52-week range for the stock is $22.22 and $47.42 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $31.60. Its introductory price for the day was $31.06. Goldcorp Inc. (Goldcorp) is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States.



Will GG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



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