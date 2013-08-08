News Buzz - Amanasu Techno Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:ANSU), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY), BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Amanasu Techno Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:ANSU), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY), BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF)



Amanasu Techno Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:ANSU)opened at the price of $1.50 along with touched its highest price of the day at $1.87 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $1.37by scoring -17.47% 1:22PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost +136900%. In the previous 3 months it gained +19471.43%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 686,148.00 shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 275,093.00 shares. Amanasu Techno Holdings Corporation, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on acquiring the technologies, constructing four proto-type motor scooters and various testing of the technologies and the motor scooter. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had not conducted any operations. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had not generated any revenues.



For How Long ANSU Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) stock recently hit highest its price at $69.09 starting its day trade with a price of $68.55. Its most recent trading price was $69.06 at decline -1.98% 1:26PM. 52 week price range of the company is $60.85 - $73.90, while today, up until 1.26PM, its minimum price was $68.37. Nestle SA Reg Shs recently added a volume of 323,883.00 shares, versus its average volume 860,534.00 shares. Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage. The Group manages its Food and Beverages business through three geographic zones (Zone Europe, Zone Americas and Zone Asia, Oceania and Africa) and globally for Nestle Waters, Nestle Nutrition and Other Food and Beverages (Others).



Will NSRGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went $13.02 recently. Beta value of the stock remained at +0.75 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gain +5.85%. The company’s traded volume is 1.25M shares, as compared to its average volume of 298,687.00 shares. Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based integrated telecommunications provider offering its customers around the world a portfolio of services in the areas of telecommunications and information technology (IT).



Can Investors Bet on DTEGY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF) up +20.30%, along with the exchange price $1.60 up till now while its introductory price for today was $1.39



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it declined -68.63% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the gain of +6.67%. Today, up until 1:33PM, its minimum price was $1.38 Attitude Drinks recently added a volume of 473,854.00 shares, versus its average volume of 138,977.00 shares Bluforest Inc., formerly Greenwood Gold Resources, Inc., is a carbon offset credit trading company with land assets in South America. Global Environmental Investments Limited (GEIL) sold all of the rights and interests held by GEIL pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, on March 30, 2012, to the Company regarding the Property, which consists of approximately 105,000 hectares.



Will BLUF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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