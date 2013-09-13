News Buzz - Amarium Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMG), Southern ITS International Inc (OTCMKTS:SITS), PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB:PTRC), Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB:GNIN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Amarium Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMG), Southern ITS International Inc (OTCMKTS:SITS), PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB:PTRC), Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB:GNIN)



Amarium Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMG) opened at the price of $0.58, along with 498.78 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.58 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.500 by scoring -13.04% at 12:26PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 155%. In the previous 3 months it scored +70%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 270,786.00 shares up-till now, which is lower than its average volume of 466,766.00 shares. Amarium Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software solutions and network security products in the United States and the People?s Republic of China.



Has AMMG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Southern ITS International Inc (OTCMKTS:SITS) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.0064, starting its day trade with a price of $0.0057 and reported an increase of 11.11%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0048. 52 week price range of the company is $0.001 - $0.0135, while today, its minimum price was $0.0041. Southern ITS International recently added a volume of 18.97 million shares. Southern ITS International Inc. develops, markets, and installs electronic security systems. The company was formerly known as Southern-ITS Corporation and changed its name to Southern ITS International Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in D'Iberville, Mississippi.



For How Long SITS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB:PTRC) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -9.68% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 2.93 points.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -28.57%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 40.7%. The company’s traded volume is 430,981.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 282,175.00 shares. Petro River Oil Corp. is engaged in the exploration and exploitation of heavy oil properties. It has interests in approximately 115,000 gross acres of oil and gas assets in the Mississippi Lime play, which consist of a 100% interest in 120 oil and gas leases that cover approximately 85,000 gross mineral acres located in various counties in the state of Kansas. The company is based in Houston, Texas.



Why Should Investors Buy PTRC After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB:GNIN) is trading with a rise of +9.68% along with the exchange price of $0.170 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.18.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -88.51% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -5.56%. Green Innovations Ltd. imports and distributes bamboo-based hygienic and household products under the Brand names Premium Formulation, Clearly Herbal, and Green & Soft. The company was formerly known as Green Hygienics, Inc. and changed its name to Green Innovations Ltd. in September, 2012. Green Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Miami, Florida.



Will GNIN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/



