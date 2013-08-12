News Buzz - AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE:AU), BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE:AU), BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ)



AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE:AU) gained volume of 1.87 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.69 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.62 - $36.93 and the day range was $13.30 - $13.53, recently. The stock opened the session at $13.32, and its recent trading price was $13.47. The stock showed a positive performance of +2.36% in its trading session. AngloGold Ashanti Limited engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of gold. It also produces by-products, such as silver, uranium, and sulfuric acid. The company?s principal projects include the Gramalote and the La Colosa projects located in Colombia; the Kibali and the Mongbwalu projects located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and the Tropicana project located in Australia.



For How Long AU’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In the recent trading session, BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF) traded 466,707 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 181,744 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.11- $165.00. The stock was a bear and dropped -12.92%, while its trading price stayed at $1.55. The market capitalization of the stock remained 160.38 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -69%. Bluforest Inc., a development stage company, focuses on operating as a carbon offsets marketing company. It intends to market and sell Verified Emission Reduction and Reduced Emissions from Deforestation and Degradation carbon offsets through global restoration projects.



Has BLUF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC) volume of the stock was 2.26 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 7.90 million shares. The stock plunged -1.45% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $1.36. The stock traded 2.26 million shares and its average volume remained 7.980 million shares. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



Why Should Investors Buy FMCC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) traded with volume of 984,544 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 5.10 million shares. The stock decreased -0.34% and was recently trading at $5.78. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.94 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.96. AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers.



Will AAMRQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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