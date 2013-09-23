News Buzz: Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Pharmacyclics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYC), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN), Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Pharmacyclics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYC), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN), Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).



Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) opened its last trade at the price of $29.83. Its closing price was $29.42 after losing -1.51% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.79 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.22 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 4.77.



Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide.



Will CAR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Pharmacyclics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYC) percentage change plunged -1.57% to close at $120.76 with the total traded volume of 1.89 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 530.339 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $44.91 - $123.94, while its day lowest price was $118.68. The share price hit the day highest price of $123.19.



Pharmacyclics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small-molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and immune mediated diseases.



Will PCYC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) traded on volume of 1.84 million shares in the last session against average volume of 693.427 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $306.81 and closed at $300.80 by scoring -2.05%.In the last three months the stock was up 39.6% while its 52 week range of the stock was $136.13 - $311.00.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions in the United States and internationally.



Will REGN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) started its last trading session with the price of $29.24 and closed at $30.20 by scoring 3.78%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.76 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 190.487 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.65. Day range for the stock was $29.12 and $30.37.



Apogee Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of glass products, services, and systems primarily in North America, Europe, and Brazil.



Will APOG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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