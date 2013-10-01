News Buzz: BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY), Worlds Inc (OTCBB:WDDD), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY), Worlds Inc (OTCBB:WDDD), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY).



BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY) opened its last trade at the price of $35.98. Its closing price was $36.13 after gaining 0.64% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 17.464 shares, while its average trading volume remained 73.159 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.51. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide.



Will BAMXY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Worlds Inc (OTCBB:WDDD) percentage change surged 7.73% to close at $0.230 with the total traded volume of 344.539 shares while its average volume of 492.905 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.10 - $0.55, while its day lowest price was $0.20. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.23. Worlds Inc. designs and develops software, content, and related technology for the creation of interactive three-dimensional (3D) Internet Websites.



Will WDDD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF) traded on volume of 268.906 shares in the last session against average volume of 710.186 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.16 and closed at $0.163 by scoring 2.06%.In the last three months the stock was up 13.56% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.12 - $0.22. Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States.



Will EFRFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) started its last trading session with the price of $10.80 and closed at $10.79 by scoring -2.00%. The stock traded with total volume of 43.138 shares, while the average trading volume remained 58.791 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.08. Day range for the stock was $10.73 and $10.86. Newcrest Mining Limited is engaged in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrate, and silver.



Will NCMGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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