News Buzz - Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY).



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) ended higher +2.04% and complete the day at $0.0200. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 12.19 million. After opening at $0.02, the stock hit as high as $0.02. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.35 over the last twelve months.



Cereplast, Inc. (Cereplast) is engaged in developing and commercializing bio-based resins through two product families: Cereplast Compostables Resins, which are compostable, renewable, ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics, and Cereplast Sustainables resins (including the Cereplast Hybrid Resins product line)



For How Long CERP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) closed yesterday at $7.21, a -2.70% decrease. Around 116,175 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 77,347 shares. The company is now valued at around $1.45 billion.



Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



Has LSTMF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) moved +0.51 percent higher at $7.93 and traded between $7.93 and $8.01 after opening the day at $7.96. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.32%, which stands at -0.75% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -18.5%.



Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation.



For How Long OGZPY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY) shares fall, losing -4.98 percent to close at $2.29. The stock is up around 269.35% this year and 205.33% for the last 12 months. Around 93,689 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 234,015 shares.



Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. (Destiny) develops and markets services that enable the secure distribution of digital media content over the Internet. Destiny services are based around security, watermarking and playerless streaming media technologies.



Will DSNY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/