News Buzz: Champions Oncology Inc (OTCMKTS: CSBR), Kimberly-Clark De Mexico SAB De CV (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCDMY), MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS: MWIP), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS: PCXCQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Champions Oncology Inc (OTCMKTS: CSBR), Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCDMY), MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS: MWIP), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS: PCXCQ).



Champions Oncology Inc (OTCMKTS: CSBR) increased 13.10% and closed at $1.90 on a traded volume of 165.450 shares, in comparison to 55.306 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 287.76%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $127.02 million and its total outstanding shares are66.85 million.



Champions Oncology, Inc. engages in the development and sale of technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States.



Will CSBR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCDMY) plunged -2.17% and closed at $14.40 on a traded volume of 42.062 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 30.798 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -12.52%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $14.40 and $15.01.



Kimberly-Clark de México, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures and markets paper-based products for consumers in Mexico and internationally.



Will KCDMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS: MWIP) dropped -3.85% and closed at $0.0450. So far in three months, the stock is up 30.81%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0013 and $0.1274 and during the previous trading session it marked $0.047 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.0423 and the overall traded volume that day was 936.081 shares.



MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States.



Will MWIP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS: PCXCQ) ended its day with the rise of 3.50%. It was closed at the price of $0.104 after making its opening at $0.10. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 856.196 shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.67 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.32, while it scored its top level for the day at $0.44. The stock’s beta value stands at 1.11 points.



Patriot Coal Corporation engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal and metallurgical coal with coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions in the eastern United States.



Will PCXCQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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