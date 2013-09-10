News Buzz - Clean Enviro Tech Corp(OTCBB:CETC), All Grade Mining Inc(OTCMKTS:HYII), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), Global Earth Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:GLER)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Clean Enviro Tech Corp(OTCBB:CETC), All Grade Mining Inc(OTCMKTS:HYII), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), Global Earth Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:GLER)



Clean Enviro Tech Corp(OTCBB:CETC) opened at the price of $0.51, its highest price of the day at $0.75 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.535 by scoring +18.89% at 1:14PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 67.19%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -2.73%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 135,950.00 shares up-till now, which is higher/lower than its average volume of 10,741.00 shares. Clean Enviro Tech Corp. engages in the development of standalone residential solar concentrating electric power generation systems for homeowners. It is also developing lithium ion rechargeable batteries for power production. The company was formerly known as Sky Power Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Clean Enviro Tech Corp. in January 2013. Clean Enviro Tech Corp. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.



What was the Moving Force behind CETC On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on TBTEF



All Grade Mining Inc(OTCMKTS:HYII) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.005, starting its day trade with a price of $0.005. Its most recent trading price was $0.0003. 52 week price range of the company is $0.0001 - $0.079, while today, up until 1:18PM, its minimum price was $0.0005. All Grade Mining recently added a volume of 455.03M shares, versus its average volume of 68.86M shares. All Grade Mining, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties



Is HYII a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI) remained among the bear of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -4.13% recently. while its earnings per share was -$0.01.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -35.48%, while its last one month’s performance stands at + 160.90%. E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is also involved in the provision of end-to-end solutions in IT asset recovery.



Will EWSI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Global Earth Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:GLER) exchange price of $0.0006 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.0007.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright loss overview as it declined -50% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 200%. Global Earth Energy, Inc., a development stage company, operates in the oil and gas sector. The company, through its joint venture agreement with Western Energy Group, develops the Smith-Needham prospect located in Gonzales County, Texas.



Is GLER a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



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