News Buzz - Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF), OCEANGOLD CORP COM (OTCMKTS:OCANF), A.P. Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB:APPA), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Out Today's Focus is on: Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF), OCEANGOLD CORP COM (OTCMKTS:OCANF), A.P. Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB:APPA), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN)



Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) opened its shares at the price of $72.15 for the day. Its closing price was $71.74 after gaining +0.79% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 15,888.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 40,934.00 shares. The beta of 40,934.00stands at +1.99. Daimler AG is a Germany-based company that develops, manufactures and distributes a range of automotive products, mainly passenger cars, trucks, vans and buses, as well as manages the Daimler Group. It also provides financial and other services relating to its automotive businesses.



OCEANGOLD CORP COM (OTCMKTS:OCANF) percentage change decline -4.37% to close at $1.39 with the total traded volume of 18,100.00 shares, more than average volume of 8,351.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.15 - $3.71, while its day lowest price was $1.27 and it hit its day highest price at $1.39. OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral properties. The company holds an interest in the Didipio gold-copper project in the Philippines.



A.P. Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB:APPA) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 397,563.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 519,371.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.28- $0.89, while its day lowest price was $0.43 and it hit its day highest price at $0.47. APPA total market capitalization is $ 137.53M shares. A.P. Pharma, Inc. (A.P. Pharma) is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing pharmaceutical products using its Biochronomer polymer-based drug delivery platform.



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN) started its trading session with the price of $0.003 and closed at $0.0031. DEMBF stocks traded with total volume of 15.97M shares, while the average trading volume remained 40.78M shares. Day range of the stock was 0.0028-$0.0031. Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc. is a development stage company. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Regen BioPharma ,Inc., is engaged in the development of regenerative medical applications which it focuses to license from other entities up to the point of completion.



