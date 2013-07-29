News Buzz: D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF), Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF), Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY)



D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF) opened its shares at the price of $16.38 for the day. Its closing price was $16.41 after gaining +0.31% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 234,383.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 173,617.00 shares.



D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 N.V. produces and sells coffee and tea products for retail and out of home markets in Europe, Brazil, Australia, Thailand, and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy DEMBF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX) percentage change surged +26.67% to close at $0.0019 with the total traded volume of 67.52 million shares, more than average volume of 46.44 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.05, while its day lowest price was $0.0014 and it hit its day highest price at $0.0019.



Creative Edge Nutrition Inc. (CENergy), formerly Laufer Bridge Enterprises Inc, is engaged in the development, marketing and sales of nutraceuticals and health supplements.



Will FITX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 118,980.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 837,367.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $6.44 - $11.20, while its day lowest price was $7.76 and it hit its day highest price at $7.91. OGZPY’s total market capitalization is $92.09 billion.



Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation.



For How Long OGZPY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY) started its trading session with the price of $22.20 and closed at $21.97 by scoring -1.30%. NSANY’s stocks traded with total volume of 65,930.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 84,397.00 shares. The beta of NSANY stands at 1.51. Day range of the stock was $21.86 -$22.23.



NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sell of automobiles. The Company has two business segments.



Has NSANY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/