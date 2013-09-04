News Buzz - DENTSPLY International Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA), NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: DENTSPLY International Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA), NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)



DENTSPLY International Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) volume of 1.20 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 728,311 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $35.83 - $44.21 and the day range was $41.85 - $42.58.The stock opened the session at $42.42, remained amid the day range of $41.85 - $42.58, and closed the session at $42.00. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.02% in previous trading session. DENTSPLY International Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of consumable dental products for the professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental consumable products, such as dental sundries consisting of dental anesthetics, prophylaxis paste, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride.



For How Long XRAY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) traded 1.20 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.44 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $93.51 - $120.20. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.10%, while its closing price stayed at $111.98. The market capitalization of the stock remained 48.90 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +10.41%. Costco Wholesale Corporation engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. Its product categories include candy, snack foods, tobacco, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning and institutional supplies.



For How Long COST will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Informatica Corporation (NASDAQ:INFA) volume of the stock was 1.21 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.01 million shares. The stock boosted +0.11% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $35.81. The stock traded 1.21 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.01 million shares. Informatica Corporation provides enterprise data integration and data quality software and services worldwide.



Will INFA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) traded with volume of 1.20 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.30 million shares. The stock decreased -0.27% and finished the trading at $29.78. The market capitalization of the stock remained 4.98 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.78. The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. delivers trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, and public company services worldwide. It offers trading on various exchanges and facilities across asset classes, including cash equities, derivatives, debt, commodities, structured products, and exchange traded funds.



Will NDAQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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