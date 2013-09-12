News Buzz: DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: DRGDF), Refill Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS: REFG), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NZTCY), PERNOD RICARD SA ADR (OTCMKTS: PDRDY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: DRGDF), Refill Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS: REFG), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NZTCY), PERNOD RICARD SA ADR (OTCMKTS: PDRDY).



DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: DRGDF) decreased -9.21% and closed at $9.76 on a traded volume of 23.835 shares, in comparison to 39.437 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -59.8%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion



Will DRGDF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Detour Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada.



Refill Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS: REFG) soared 11.81% and closed at $0.515 on a traded volume of 257.446 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 174.005 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -74.25%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.43 and $0.51.



Will REFG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Refill Energy, Inc. is engaged in producing clean, renewable, non-global warming energy from the conversion of any carbon-based feedstock either solid or liquid, such as municipal solid waste (MSW), coal, sewage, used tires, forestry waste, agriculture waste, animal carcasses and biomass to a combination of electricity, steam, fuels, chemicals and hydrogen.



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NZTCY) jumped 0.11% and closed at $8.98. So far in three months, the stock is up 1.58%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.50 and $11.41 and during the previous trading session it marked $9.19 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $8.95 and the overall traded volume that day was 96.329 shares.



Will NZTCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited provides telecommunications and IT services primarily in New Zealand and Australia.



PERNOD RICARD SA ADR (OTCMKTS: PDRDY) after opening its shares at the price of $23.91, jumped 0.25% to close the day at $23.98. The stock ended on a traded volume of 163.659 shares, in comparison to 57.858 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $20.76 and $26.40 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $24.00.



Will PDRDY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Pernod Ricard SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and marketing of wines and spirits worldwide.



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