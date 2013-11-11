Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- News Buzz - DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF), Bison Petroleum Corp(OTCMKTS:BISN), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT)



LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF), Bison Petroleum Corp(OTCMKTS:BISN), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT)



DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF) opened at the price of $6.22, along with 103,663.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $6.22 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $5.56 by scoring -8.43% .



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -22.48%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -38.85%. Detour Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake project covering an area of approximately 566 square kilometers in Northeastern Ontario.



Has DRGDF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Bison Petroleum Corp(OTCMKTS:BISN) stock recently hit highest its price at $1.46, starting its day trade with a price of $1.43 and reported a decrease of -6.94%. Its most recent trading price was $1.34 at 1:29 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.04 - $1.70, while today, up until 1:29PM, its minimum price was $1.25. Bison Petroleum Corp. (Bison) is an independent American oil and gas company founded to provide the United States energy security by developing and producing oil and gas from the nation's energy heartlands. Bison's holdings are located in the Bighorn Basin, Wyoming.



Has BISN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -2.97% recently.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -5.77%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 10.91%. North American Oil & Gas Corp. (NAMOG) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration in California, through its subsidiary Lani. The Company is focused on its oil and natural gas exploration, exploitation and development operations on projects located in the San Joaquin Basin, California; its Tejon Main prospect.



Why Should Investors Buy NAMG After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT) is trading with a fall of -9.09% along with the exchange price of $0.140 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.15.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 69.49% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 3.7%. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (Liquidmetal Technologies) materials technology company that develops and commercializes products made from amorphous alloys. The Company designs, develops and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries.



Will LQMT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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