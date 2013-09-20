News Buzz: DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY), Limitless Venture Group Inc (OTCMKTS: LVGI), Kubota Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KUBTY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS: RBGLY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY), Limitless Venture Group Inc (OTCMKTS: LVGI), Kubota Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KUBTY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS: RBGLY).



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) opened its last trade at the price of $7.45. Its closing price was $7.43 after losing 0.13% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 80.115 shares, while its average trading volume remained 91.397 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.92.



Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.



Will DBOEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Limitless Venture Group Inc (OTCMKTS: LVGI) percentage change plunged -27.66% to close at $0.0034 with the total traded volume of 7.77 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 2.30 million



Limitless Venture Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution and marketing of wellness, anti-aging, and hormone replacement therapy products for males and females in the OTC nutraceutical sector.



Will LVGI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kubota Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) traded on volume of 62.993 shares in the last session against average volume of 60.660 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $78.74 and closed at $78.30 by scoring 0.38%.In the last three months the stock was up 0.85% while its 52 week range of the stock was $49.40 - $88.38.



Kubota Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery, and other industrial and consumer products.



Will KUBTY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS: RBGLY) started its last trading session with the price of $14.76 and closed at $14.70 by scoring -0.07%. The stock traded with total volume of 89.980 shares, while the average trading volume remained 158.520 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.41. Day range for the stock was $14.65 -$14.79.



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide.



Will RBGLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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