News Buzz - D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Elan Corporation, Plc (ADR) (NYSE:ELN), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR)(NYSE:ITUB), Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Elan Corporation, plc (ADR) (NYSE:ELN), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR)(NYSE:ITUB), Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY)



D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) decreased -2.43% and closed at $18.09 on a traded volume of 9.421 million shares, in comparison to 7.54 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -5.98% .The Company has a total market capitalization of $5.84 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 322.84 million. D.R. Horton, Inc. is the homebuilding companies in the United States. The Company constructs and sells homes through its operating divisions in 26 states and 77 metropolitan markets of the United States, primarily under the name of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder. During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2012 (fiscal 2012), the Company closed 18,890 homes.



Has DHI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Elan Corporation, plc (ADR) (NYSE:ELN) plunged -0.51% and closed at $15.61 on a traded volume of 9.32 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 12.74 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 36.33%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.58 and $15.73. Elan Corporation, plc (Elan), is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing advanced therapies in neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. On February 6, 2013, the Company announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Biogen Idec to transfer to Biogen Idec all Tysabri IP and other assets related to Tysabri.



Why Should Investors Buy ELN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR)(NYSE:ITUB) dropped down -1.52% and closed at $13.00. So far in three months, the stock is down -16.13%. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.38 and $17.34 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $13.20. Its introductory price for the day was $13.07, with the overall traded volume of 9.23 million shares. Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a Brazil-based holding active in the banking sector. The Company divides its activities into four segments: Commercial Banking; Insurance, Life, Pension Plans and Saving Bonds; Foreign Business; Consumer Credit, and Itau BBA.



Has ITUB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY) after opening its shares at the price of $10.46, jumped up 4.54% to close at $10.82 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 9.13 million shares, in comparison to 8.20 million shares of average trading volume.The 52-week range for the stock is $8.55 and $20.59 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $10.87. Its introductory price for the day was $10.46. Yamana Gold Inc. (Yamana) is a gold producer, engaged in gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Mexico and Colombia. The Gualcamayo mine, an open pit, gold operation with three zones of gold mineralization, is located in the San Juan province of Argentina.



Will AUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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