News Buzz - E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY), Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY), Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR)(OTCMKTS:IDCBY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY), Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY), Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR)(OTCMKTS:IDCBY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY).



E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY) ended higher +4.95% and complete the day at $16.76. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1 74,325. After opening at $16.79, the stock hit as high as $16.86. However, it traded between $15.28 and $25.60 over the last twelve months.



E.ON SE operates as a power and gas company. The company generates electricity through coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear, water, wind, solar, and bio energy; and is involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Norway, Algeria, and Russia.



For How Long EONGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY) closed yesterday at $32.28, a -0.52% decrease. Around 307,233 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 160,691 shares. The company is now valued at around $78.16 billion.



SoftBank Corp. operates in the information industry in Japan. It operates through four segments: Mobile Communications, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Telecommunications, and Internet Culture. The Mobile Communications segment provides mobile communications services, as well as offers content; and sells mobile phone handsets, such as iPhones, iPads, and SoftBank smartphones.



Has SFTBY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR)(OTCMKTS:IDCBY) moved -0.22 percent lower at $13.68 and traded between $13.60 and $13.76 after opening the day at $13.75.



Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services worldwide. Its Corporate Banking segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.



Why Should Investors Buy IDCBY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY) shares rose, gaining +0.09 percent to close at $22.65. The stock is down around -11.9% this year and 10.87% for the last 12 months. Around 66,526 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 86,123 shares.



Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide. Its Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment segment offers excavating equipment, such as hydraulic and mini excavators, and backhoe loaders



Why Should Investors Buy KMTUY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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