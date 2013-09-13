News Buzz: Experian plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: EXPGY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AAGIY), ENEL SOCIETA PER AZI (OTCMKTS: ENLAY), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Experian plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: EXPGY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AAGIY), ENEL SOCIETA PER AZI (OTCMKTS: ENLAY), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY).



Experian plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: EXPGY) increased 0.05% and closed at $18.84 on a traded volume of 31.123 shares, in comparison to 100.515 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 17.97%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $18.91 billion.



Will EXPGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Experian plc, an information services company, provides data and analytical tools to organizations worldwide.



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AAGIY) plunged -1.26% and closed at $18.06 on a traded volume of 33.429 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 61.076 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 6.11%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $18.01 and $18.16.



Will AAGIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



ENEL SOCIETA PER AZI (OTCMKTS: ENLAY) jumped 0.55% and closed at $3.65. So far in three months, the stock is up 4.58%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.93 and $4.35 and during the previous trading session it marked $3.69 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $3.64 and the overall traded volume that day was 142.964 shares.



Will ENLAY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of electricity and gas primarily in Europe, Latin America, and North America. The company supplies electricity to free and regulated market customers; and gas to free market customers.



Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY) after opening its shares at the price of $190.29, jumped 0.47% to close the day at $189.94. The stock ended on a traded volume of 734.00 shares, in comparison to 4.711 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $141.77 and $230.48 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $190.30.



Will DWAHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and construction of prefabricated houses and structures in Japan.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/