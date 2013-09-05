News Buzz - F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), Methanex Corporation (USA) (NASDAQ:MEOH), Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), TW Telecom Inc (NASDAQ:TWTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), Methanex Corporation (USA) (NASDAQ:MEOH), Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), TW Telecom Inc (NASDAQ:TWTC)



F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) opened the session at $85.10, remained amid the day range of $84.11 - $86.00, and closed the session at $85.40. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.45% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.16 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.64 million shares. F5 Networks, Inc. provides application delivery networking technology that secures and optimizes the delivery of network-based applications, and the security, performance, and availability of servers and other network resources.



For How Long FFIV’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Methanex Corporation (USA) (NASDAQ:MEOH) traded with volume of 1.11 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 434,474 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $26.55 - $49.36. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.02% and closed its session at $47.64. The market capitalization of the stock remained 4.54 billion. Methanex Corporation produces, supplies, and sells methanol to petrochemical producers and distributors.



Has MEOH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) exchanged 1.11 million shares and the average volume remained 1.45 million shares. The stock escalated +0.43% and closed the session at $48.77. The beta of the stock remained 0.88 and the EPS of the stock remained 2.16. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 143.58 million. VeriSign, Inc. provides Internet infrastructure services to various networks worldwide. It offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for various for all .gov, .jobs, and .edu domain names.



Will VRSN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TW Telecom Inc (NASDAQ:TWTC) volume of 183.79 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.00 shares. The stock advanced +1.24% and finished the session Wednesday at $28.98. The EPS of the stock remained 0.45. The one month of the stock was -4.06% and three month trend remained positive +2.57%. tw telecom inc. engages in the provision of managed network services in the United States. The company offers data networking, converged, Internet protocol based virtual private network (IP VPN), and Internet access services.



Why Should Investors Buy TWTC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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