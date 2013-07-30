News Buzz - Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY), BAYPORT INTERNATIONA(OTCMKTS:BAYP), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NABZY), Primco Management Inc(OTCBB:PMCM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY), BAYPORT INTERNATIONA(OTCMKTS:BAYP), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NABZY), Primco Management Inc(OTCBB:PMCM)



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY) increased 3.18% and closed at $8.43 on a traded volume of 68,583.00 shares, in comparison to 105,955.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 68.94%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.25 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.22 billion. Fiat SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the automobile sector that designs, produces and sells cars for the mass market under the Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Jeep, Abarth, Ferrari and Maserati brands. In addition, it also operates in the car components sector through Magneti Marelli, Teksid and Mopar and in the production systems sector through Comau.



BAYPORT INTERNATIONA(OTCMKTS:BAYP) soared 66.67% and closed at $0.0005 on a traded volume of 131.71 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 17.00 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -44.44%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.01and $0.02. Bayport International Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the acquisition and exploitation of mining properties in Utah. It primarily focuses on precious metals, rare earth, and other metals.



National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NABZY) dropped down -0.24% and closed at $28.70. So far in three months, the stock is up 11.24%. The 52-week range for the stock is $23.74 and 35.40 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $28.85. Its introductory price for the day 28.75, with the overall traded volume of 27,906.00 shares. National Australia Bank Limited provides products, advice and services. In Australia, it operates through National Australia Bank, MLC and UBank. In the United Kingdom, it operates through Clydesdale Bank.



Primco Management Inc(OTCBB:PMCM), after opening its shares at the price of $0.004, jumped up50.00% to close at $00.00057 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 297.99 million shares, in comparison to 38.74 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0012 and $0.25 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.0085. Its introductory price for the day was $0.004. Primco Management Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on offering estate management services for its clients and retention on a range of properties including class A office space, industrial, manufacturing, and warehousing facilities as well as data centers and retail outlets for real estate users.



