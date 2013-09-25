News Buzz: Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Linn Energy LLC (NASDAQ:LINE), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Linn Energy LLC (NASDAQ:LINE), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).



Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) opened its last trade at the price of $20.71. Its closing price was $20.39 after losing -1.88% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.31 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.43 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.83.



Fortinet, Inc. provides network security solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate physical and virtual appliances that provide a set of security and networking functions, including firewall, VPN, application control, antivirus, intrusion prevention, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration.



Will FTNT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) percentage change surged 0.37% to close at $32.18 with the total traded volume of 1.29 million shares. That activity was less than average volume of 1.52 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $22.63 - $022, while its day lowest price was $34.41. The share price hit the day highest price of $32.44.



The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. delivers trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, and public company services worldwide.



Will NDAQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Linn Energy LLC (NASDAQ:LINE) traded on volume of 1.27 million shares in the last session against average volume of 2.17 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $25.83 and closed at $26.35 by scoring 2.01%.In the last three months the stock was down -21.37% while its 52 week range of the stock was $20.35 - $42.57.



Linn Energy, LLC, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties.



Will LINE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) started its last trading session with the price of $58.10 and closed at $58.14 by scoring 0.45%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.28 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.60 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.23. Day range for the stock was $57.97 and $58.58.



Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety stores in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.



Will DLTR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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