News Buzz - GREAT AMER FOOD NEW (OTCMKTS:GAMN), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GREAT AMER FOOD NEW (OTCMKTS:GAMN), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV)



GREAT AMER FOOD NEW (OTCMKTS:GAMN) gained 39.13% recently, while trading on 294,438.00 shares at the price of $0.200. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.04 and was moved to its maximum level of $0.88. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.12 to $0.24. The Great American Food Chain, Inc., a restaurant holding company, engages in the development and expansion of independent restaurant concepts into multi-unit locations through corporate owned stores, licensing, and franchising opportunities primarily in the United States.



For How Long GAMN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF) traded at $0.0035 with a total volume of 17.47M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 9.29M shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.0017 and above $0.23. It floated in a range of $0.0028 to $0.0036 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of -7.06. Its market capitalization now moved to about $ 120,466.00. Latteno Food Corp. (Latteno) is engaged in acquiring, organizing, developing and upgrading companies in the international food and beverage market. Latteno is specializing in the dairy industry and coffee industry.



Is LATF a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) recently recorded a gain of 3.03% and was moving within a range of $20.22 -$20.54. Its current trading price is $20.42. The share price hit its 52-week low of $15.73 on Sep 5, 2012 and $23.22 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 53,560.00 shares, versus an average volume of 36,794.00 shares. Lenovo Group Limited is principally engaged in investment holding. It is a personal technology company serving customers in more than 160 countries. The Company is a personal computer (PC) vendor.



Will LNVGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV) added 0.48% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $328.45M. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 87,383.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 561,786.00 shares. The share price after opening at $4.15, made a high of $4.20 and hovered above $4.05, while its recent trading price was $4.20. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is developing and commercializing technologies for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The Company develops biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries.



Why Should Investors Buy NVIV After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/