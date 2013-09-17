News Buzz: Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB: HIPP), WESTERN LITHIUM USA (OTCMKTS: WLCDF), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: FANUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB: HIPP), WESTERN LITHIUM USA (OTCMKTS: WLCDF), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: FANUY).



Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB: HIPP) increased 7.22% and closed at $0.520 on a traded volume of 665.594 shares, in comparison to 293.678 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -8.77%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $67.44 million and its total outstanding shares are 129.69 million



Will HIPP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hipcricket, Inc. provides mobile marketing and advertising technology and services that enable brands, advertising agencies, media companies, and enterprise customers to seamlessly drive sales, engagement, and loyalty.



WESTERN LITHIUM USA (OTCMKTS: WLCDF) plunged -53.56% and closed at $0.203 on a traded volume of 287.656 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 34.126 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 29.36%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.20 and $0.27.



Will WLCDF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Western Lithium USA Corporation, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium resource properties in northwestern Nevada.



ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF) dropped -3.83% and closed at $0.176. So far in three months, the stock is up 10%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.12 and $0.23 and during the previous trading session it marked $0.18 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.17 and the overall traded volume that day was 474.093 shares.



Will EFRFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States.



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: FANUY) after opening its shares at the price of $28.11 jumped 1.19% to close the day at $28.17. The stock ended on a traded volume of 33.346 shares, in comparison to 61.679 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $23.59 and $32.00 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $28.26.



Will FANUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia.



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