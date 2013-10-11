News Buzz: iGATE Corporation (NASDAQ:IGTE), Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iGATE Corporation (NASDAQ:IGTE), Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).



iGATE Corporation (NASDAQ:IGTE) opened its last trade at the price of $29.29. Its closing price was $30.59 after gaining 10.87% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.32 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 305.287 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.74. iGATE Corporation provides outsourced information technology (IT) and IT-enabled operations solutions and services.



Will IGTE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) percentage change surged 2.93% to close at $162.35 with the total traded volume of 1.33 million shares while its average volume of 1.08 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $103.34 - $163.66, while its day lowest price was $159.00. The share price hit the day highest price of $163.66. Wynn Resorts, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of destination casino resorts.



Will WYNN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) traded on volume of 1.31 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.70 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $35.50 and closed at $37.23 by scoring 7.26%. In the last three months the stock was up 60.13% while its 52 week range of the stock was $15.43 - $41.95. Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary small molecule drugs for oncology and inflammation.



Will INCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) started its last trading session with the price of $32.41 and closed at $33.06 by scoring 2.73%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.31 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.05 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.38. Day range for the stock was $32.33 and $33.10. East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.



Will EWBC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/