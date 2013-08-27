News Buzz: iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA: LQD), Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (ADR) (NYSE:SQM), NV Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NVE), Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA: LQD), Sociedad Quimica y Minera (ADR) (NYSE:SQM), NV Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NVE), Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).



iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) increased 0.20% and closed at $112.44 on a traded volume of 246.036 shares. So far this year, the stock is down over -7.56% .The Company has a total market capitalization of $18.51 billion and its total outstanding shares are 164.60 million.



Will LQD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The components of the Index, and the degree to which these components represent certain industries, may change over time. The Index is a subset of the Markit iBoxx USD Corporate Bond Index.



Sociedad Quimica y Minera (ADR) (NYSE:SQM) soared 0.42% and closed at $26.04 on a traded volume of 1.38 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.26 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -45.37%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $25.93 and $26.69.



Will SQM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. engages in the production and distribution of specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and potassium sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other commodity fertilizers.



NV Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NVE) showed no change, closed at $23.74. So far in three months, the stock is up 19.24%. The 52-week range for the stock is $17.41 and $23.82 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $23.76. Its introductory price for the day was $2.73, with the overall traded volume of 1.37 million shares.



How Should Investors Trade NVE Now? Find Out Here



NV Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Nevada. The company generates electricity from its gas, oil, and coal generating units.



Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) after opening its shares at the price of $30.24, dropped -0.23% to close at $30.07 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.37 million shares, in comparison to 1.70 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $18.97 and $32.94 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $30.41.



Will UNM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance products primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom.



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