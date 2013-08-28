News Buzz: IShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA: EWU), Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), Sterlite Industries India Limited, Old Republic International Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: IShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA: EWU), Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), Sterlite Industries India Limited (ADR) (NYSE:SLT), Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).



IShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA: EWU) decreased -1.68% and closed at $18.68 on a traded volume of 1.23 million shares. So far this year, the stock is up over 5.78%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.67 billion and its total outstanding shares are 143.00 million.



Will EWU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF).



Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) showed no change, closed at $5.97 on a traded volume of 1.23 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 652.466 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -8.29%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $5.90 and $6.00.



Is KRG a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States.



Sterlite Industries India Limited (ADR) (NYSE:SLT) dropped down -0.92% and closed at $5.39. So far in three months, the stock is down -20.5%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.76 and $9.06 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $5.54. Its introductory price for the day was $5.44, with the overall traded volume of 1.23 million shares.



Will SLT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sterlite Industries (I) Ltd. operates as a non-ferrous metals and mining company with interests and operations in aluminum, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and commercial energy.



Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) after opening its shares at the price of $14.58, dropped -2.65% to close at $14.34 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.18 million shares, in comparison to 1.09 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $8.53 and $15.08 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $14.58.



Will ORI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting insurance products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company?s General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products.



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