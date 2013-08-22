News Buzz - Las Vegas Sands Corp.(NYSE:LVS), ServiceNow Inc(NYSE:NOW), ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:UPRO), PPL Corporation(NYSE:PPL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Las Vegas Sands Corp.(NYSE:LVS), ServiceNow Inc(NYSE:NOW), ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:UPRO), PPL Corporation(NYSE:PPL)



Las Vegas Sands Corp.(NYSE:LVS) decreased -1.30% and closed at $56.11 on a traded volume of 3.53 million shares, in comparison to 3.69 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +21.56%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $46.24 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 824.06 million. Las Vegas Sands Corp. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.



Has LVS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ServiceNow Inc(NYSE:NOW) soared +2.20% and closed at $45.46 on a traded volume of 3.53 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.52million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +13.54%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $44.02 and $46.03. ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to automate enterprise IT operations primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.



For How Long NOW’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:UPRO) dropped down -1.89% and closed at $67.38. So far in three months, the stock is down -4.65%. The 52-week range for the stock is $36.72 and $75.72 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $69.19. Its introductory price for the day was $68.09, with the overall traded volume of 2.38 million shares.



Why Should Investors Buy UPRO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



PPL Corporation(NYSE:PPL), after opening its shares at the price of $30.67, dropped -1.20% to close at $30.38 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.52 million shares, in comparison to 3.34 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $27.74 and $33.55 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $30.74. Its introductory price for the day was $30.67. PPL Corporation, an energy and utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and the United Kingdom.



Will PPL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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