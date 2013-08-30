News Buzz - Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG)



Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS:LATF) shares traded down -6.67% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0019 recently.



The share price of LATF is currently trading within the range of $0.0012 to $0.0019. The company has a market capitalization of $655.43. LATF current trading volume is 32.08M shares, while its average volume is 20.81M shares. Latteno Food Corp. (Latteno) is engaged in acquiring, organizing, developing and upgrading companies in the international food and beverage market.



Why Should Investors Buy LATF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF) shares traded up +2.56% during the current trading session, hitting $2.70 recently. The share price of SCPZF is currently trading within the range of 2.60 to $2.70.



SCPZF current trading volume is 115,703.00, while its average volume is 195,386.00 shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a negative performance overall decline -3.23% Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta, Canada and Montana, t.



For How Long SCPZF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) is trading with an down of -2.40%, along with the trading price of $2.38 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $2.24.



AUNFF recently gained a volume of 39,187.00 shares, while its average volume is 79,459.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.53 - $10.40, while today, up until 12:58PM, its minimum price was $2.15.



Aurcana Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the production and sale of copper, silver, lead, and zinc concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties.



Will AUNFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG) stock hit its highest price at $1.24, after starting its trade at $1.23. Company at the price of $1.17 recently and its current day range is from $0.25 to $1.67.



CORG total market capitalization remained $ 262.41million. Its current volume is 115,703.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume that is 195,386.00 shares. Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources.



Will NAMG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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