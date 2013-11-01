News Buzz - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR) (OTCMKTS:LVMUY), AWILCO (OTCMKTS:AWLCF), SEBASTIAN RIVER HLDG (OTCMKTS:SBRH), Limitless Venture Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LVGI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR) (OTCMKTS:LVMUY), AWILCO (OTCMKTS:AWLCF), SEBASTIAN RIVER HLDG (OTCMKTS:SBRH), Limitless Venture Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LVGI)



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR) (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) declined -1.56% recently, while trading on 29,725.00 shares at the price of $37.95. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $30.94 on Apr 18, 2013 and was moved to its maximum level of $40.51 on Sep 19, 2013. The stock changed hands in a range of $37.95 to $38.30, bringing its market capitalization at about $94.98B. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, (LVMH), is a France-based luxury goods company. It owns a portfolio of luxury brands and its business activities are divided into five segments: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing.



Has LVMUY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AWILCO (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) losses -0.78% recently, in the current trading session, at $21.58 with a total volume of 27,517.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 47,349.00 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $13.85 and above $26.20. It floated in a range of $21.30 to $21.59 during the recent trading session. Its market capitalization now moved to about $653.20M. Awilco Drilling PLC provides contract drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs, WilPhoenix and WilHunter.



Has AWLCF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



SEBASTIAN RIVER HLDG (OTCMKTS:SBRH) recently recorded up of 33.33% and was moving within a range of $0.0004 -$0.0005. Its current trading price is $0.0004. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.0001 and $0.0015 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 75.97M shares, versus an average volume of 85.23M shares. Sebastian River Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and implementation of photovoltaic and solar energy solutions for governments, industries, and communities.



Will SBRH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Limitless Venture Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LVGI) added 20.00% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $ 159,299.00. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 43.62M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 47.85M shares. The share price after opening at $0.0011, made a high of $0.0012 and hovered above $0.0009, while its recent trading price was $0.0012. Limitless Venture Group Inc, formerly EnerBrite Technologies Group Inc, provides energy consumption and control demand consulting services. The Company develops and markets a line of energy-saving products and technologies designed to manage energy consumption and control demand in multi-unit residences.



Why Should Investors Buy LVGI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/



