News Buzz - NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC), Amanasu Techno Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:ANSU), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RHHBY), MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC), Amanasu Techno Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:ANSU), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RHHBY), MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF)



NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC) decreased -8.59% at the price of $1.17 recently on a traded volume of 337,214.00 shares, in comparison to 406,205.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 151.61%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $188.27 million and its total outstanding shares are 160.91 million. NanoViricides, Inc.is a development-stage company. The Company is a nano-biopharmaceutical (nanomedicine) company whose business goals are to discover, develop and commercialize therapeutics to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections.



Has NNVC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Amanasu Techno Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:ANSU) soared 120.00% at the trading price of $0.660 on a traded volume of 727,658.00 shares till now, whereas its average trading volume is 340,588.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 9471.43%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.30 and $0.73. Amanasu Techno Holdings Corporation, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on acquiring the technologies, constructing four proto-type motor scooters and various testing of the technologies and the motor scooter.



For How Long ANSU will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) dropped down -0.41% at the $64.47 recently. So far in three months, the stock is up 1.99%. The 52-week range for the stock is $44.71 and $66.52. Its introductory price for the day was $64.36, with the overall traded volume of 150,316.00 shares. Roche Holding AG is a Swiss pharmaceuticals and diagnostics holding company. It belongs to the Roche Group that operates through subsidiaries and associated companies around the world. It discovers, develops and provides diagnostic and therapeutic products and services from early detection and prevention of diseases to diagnosis, treatment and treatment monitoring.



Why Should Investors Buy RHHBY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF) after opening its shares at the price of $0.68, jumped up 11.96% , its recent trading price was $0.730 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.78 million shares, in comparison to 751,962.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.40 and $0.75. Its introductory price for the day was $0.68. Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers.



Why Should Investors Buy MONIF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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