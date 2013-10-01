News Buzz: National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), OXIS International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OXIS), COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), OXIS International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OXIS), COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY).



National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY) opened its last trade at the price of $32.21. Its closing price was $32.19 after losing -1.41% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 34.928 shares, while its average trading volume remained 29.445 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.52. National Australia Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services.



Will NABZY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) percentage change plunged -1.94% to close at $33.85 with the total traded volume of 27.176 shares while its average volume of 82.421 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.52 - $34.92, while its day lowest price was $33.61. The share price hit the day highest price of $33.95. BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services worldwide. Its retail banking business offers current accounts and other solutions in the areas of corporate financing and asset management; various banking, financial, and insurance products and services; personal loans, consumer credit, and mortgage financing; and equipment finance for corporate clients.



Will BNPQY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



OXIS International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OXIS) traded on volume of 1.58 million shares in the last session against average volume of 136.120 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.02 and closed at $0.0111 by scoring -41.58%. In the last three months the stock was up 396.15%. Oxis International, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of oxidative stress and inflammation.



Will OXIS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) started its last trading session with the price of $22.00 and closed at $22.31 by scoring -1.11%. The stock traded with total volume of 58.900 shares, while the average trading volume remained 24.979 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.76. Day range for the stock was $22.00 and $22.36. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of tires worldwide. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, farm machinery, motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, aircraft, subway trains, tramways, mining, and earthmovers and handling equipment.



Will MGDDY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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