News Buzz: Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), Brookfield Office Properties Inc (USA) (NYSE:BPO), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), Brookfield Office Properties Inc (USA) (NYSE:BPO), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA).



Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK) opened its last trade at the price of $6.54. Its closing price was $6.51 after losing -2.27% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 25.75 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 63.72 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.58. Nokia Corporation operates as a mobile communications company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Devices & Services, HERE, and Nokia Siemens Networks.



Will NOK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Brookfield Office Properties Inc (USA) (NYSE:BPO) percentage change surged 13.71% to close at $19.07 with the total traded volume of 24.88 million shares while its average volume of 1.11 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.25 - $19.58, while its day lowest price was $18.94. The share price hit the day highest price of $19.58. Brookfield Properties Corporation is a publicly owned real estate investment firm. The firm engages in the ownership, development, and management of premier commercial properties.



Will BPO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR) traded on volume of 22.33 million shares in the last session against average volume of 16.87 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $15.74 and closed at $15.49 by scoring 0.58%.In the last three months the stock was up 15.51% while its 52 week range of the stock was $12.03 - $23.56. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Brazil and internationally. It’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production activities; sale and transfer of crude oil in domestic and foreign markets; and sale of oil products produced at natural gas processing plants.



Will PBR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA) started its last trading session with the price of $8.10 and closed at $8.12 by scoring -0.98%. The stock traded with total volume of 19.97 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 22.60 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.11. Day range for the stock was $8.07 and $8.20. Alcoa Inc. engages in the production and management of primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum, and alumina. The company operates in four segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, and Engineered Products and Solutions.



Will AA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/