News Buzz: Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE).



Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK) opened its last trade at the price of $6.63. Its closing price was $6.66 after gaining 0.30% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 19.63 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 63.31 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.58. Nokia Corporation operates as a mobile communications company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Devices & Services, HERE, and Nokia Siemens Networks. The Devices & Services segment offers feature mobile phones and smart phones consisting of the windows phone operating system; and spare parts.



Will NOK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE) percentage change plunged -3.23% to close at $15.60 with the total traded volume of 19.07 million shares while its average volume of 18.61 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.39 - $21.88, while its day lowest price was $15.56. The share price hit the day highest price of $15.95. Vale S.A. engages in the research, production, and marketing of iron ore and pellets, nickel, fertilizers, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys, cobalt, platinum group metals, and precious metals in Brazil and internationally.



Will VALE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA) traded on volume of 14.12 million shares in the last session against average volume of 22.67 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $8.25 and closed at $8.20 by scoring -0.85%.In the last three months the stock was up 4.19% while its 52 week range of the stock was $7.63 - $9.37. Alcoa Inc. engages in the production and management of primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum, and alumina. The company operates in four segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, and Engineered Products and Solutions.



Will AA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE) started its last trading session with the price of $6.37 and closed at $6.73 by scoring 10.33%. The stock traded with total volume of 13.57 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.11 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.79. Day range for the stock was $6.33 and $6.82. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembly, sale, and installation of photovoltaic (PV) products and related accessories worldwide.



Will YGE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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