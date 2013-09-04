News Buzz-Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT), Entropic Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:ENTR),Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO),Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc(NASDAQ:MACK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on:



Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT), Entropic Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:ENTR),Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO),Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc(NASDAQ:MACK)



Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) managed to keep its gain at 0.78% on below-normal volume of 1.05 million shares. The stock settled at $7.75 after floating in a range of $7.68 to $7.80. Its latest price was $7.75, reaching market capitalization of $511.89 million. Its 52-week range has been $7.00 to $12.00. Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers. Its fleet consists of 20 double-hull Suezmax tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.



What was the Moving Force behind NAT On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on NAT



Entropic Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:ENTR) traded up on a volume of 1.05 million, higher than its standard daily volume. Shares have gained 1.44% to 4.24 $. Over the last twelve months, the stock has lost-21.92% and faced a worst price of $3.57. Entropic Communications, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions to enable home entertainment. Its products include integrated circuits and software as a platform to enable delivery of multiple streams of high-definition (HD) video and other multimedia content into and throughout the home, and which process those video streams for display on HDTVs.



Has ENTR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Corinthian Colleges Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) settled -2.71% higher at $2.15 on above-normal volume of 1.08 million shares during the last trading day. The stock has its 12-month high at $2.97 and 52-week low price was $1.85. It traded in a range of $2.155 to $2.25 during the last trading day. Corinthian Colleges, Inc. operates as a post-secondary education company. It offers various diploma programs, as well as associates, bachelors, and masters degrees. The company’s diploma curricula includes medical assisting, medical insurance billing and coding, massage therapy.



Has COCO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc(NASDAQ:MACK) saw its price gain on below-normal volume, as 1.03 million shares changed hands when compared with its average daily volume of 2.04 million shares. The stock was up 2.96% to $3.48. It has fallen over the last 12 months, dropping -56.28% and marked new low $3.38. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and preparing to commercialize medicines paired with companion diagnostics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company uses its Network Biology proprietary systems biology-based approach to biomedical research



Why Should Investors Buy MACK After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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