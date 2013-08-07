News Buzz - Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA), Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA), Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)



Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA) gained 122.22% recently, while trading on 20.92M shares, at the price of $2.80. The stock changed hands in a range of $2.00 to $3.70 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $22.78M. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $1.07 on Dec 28, 2012 and was moved to the maximum level of $5.19 on Feb 5, 2013. Opexa Therapeutics, Inc. (Opexa) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing personalized cellular therapies with the potential to treat illnesses, including multiple sclerosis (MS).



Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS) added 8.56% recently, in the current trading session, at $27.00 with a total volume of 5.18M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 1.34M shares. It floated in a range of $26.25 to $28.10 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 1.31. Its market capitalization now moved to about $1.75B. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $4.82 or above $28.10. Santarus, Inc. (Santarus) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that address the needs of patients treated by physician specialists.



MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) recently recorded a gain of 3.27% and was moving within a range of $7.30 -$7.64, its current trading price is $7.59. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 4.28M shares, versus an average volume of 6.27M shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $1.82 on Oct 23, 2012 and $8.33 was the best price in the same period. MannKind Corporation (MannKind) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes and cancer.



Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) added 3.51% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $1.67B. The share price, after opening at $7.37, hit a high of $7.71 and hovered above $7.25, while its recent trading price was $7.67. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 5.34M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 5.10M shares. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Arena) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that target G protein-coupled receptors.



