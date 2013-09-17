News Buzz - PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ) volume of 25.91 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 24.28 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $61.31 - $78.72 and the day range was $77.67 - $78.72.The stock opened the session at $78.69, remained amid the day range of $77.67 - $78.72, and closed the session at $77.85. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.27% in previous trading session. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (the Trust) is a unit investment trust that issues securities called PowerShares QQQ Index Tracking Stock. The Trust holds all of the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index (the Index).



Has QQQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded 19.59 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 14.06 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $385.10 - $705.07. The stock was a bear and dropped -3.18%, while its closing price stayed at $450.12. The market capitalization of the stock remained 408.91 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +1.46%. Apple Inc., together with subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computing products, and portable digital music players worldwide. Its products and services include iPhone, a handheld product that combines a mobile phone, an iPod, and an Internet communications device.



Has AAPL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) volume of the stock was 15.82 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 12.64 million shares. The stock boosted +1.23% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $29.62. The stock traded 15.82 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 12.64 million shares. Yahoo! Inc., a technology company, provides search, content, and communication tools on the Web and on mobile devices worldwide. It operates Yahoo.com that offers Yahoo! Search, which provides users with a free search capability; Yahoo! News that provides news via text, photos, and video; and Yahoo! Sports.



Will YHOO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded with volume of 12.20 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 10.88 million shares. The stock decreased -0.71% and finished the trading at $68.09. The market capitalization of the stock remained 116.80 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital telecommunications products and services. It operates in four segments: QCT, QTL, QWI, and QSI.



Will QCOM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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