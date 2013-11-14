News Buzz - Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Office Depot Inc (NYSE:ODP), Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), Emulex Corporation (NYSE:EL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Office Depot Inc (NYSE:ODP), Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), Emulex Corporation (NYSE:EL)



Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) managed to keep its gain at 0.77% on below -normal volume of 13.79M shares. The stock settled at $5.26 after floating in a range of $5.18 to $5.28. Its latest price has reached market capitalization of $4.82 billion. Its 52-week range has been $0.95 to $5.44. Rite Aid Corporation is a retail drugstore chain in the United States. As of March 3, 2013, it operated 4,623 stores in 31 states across the country and in the District of Columbia. In the Company’s stores, it sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, which it calls front end products.



For How Long RAD will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Office Depot Inc (NYSE:ODP) traded up on a volume of 13.26 million, higher than its standard daily volume. Shares have gained 3.26% to $5.38. Over the last twelve months, the stock has gained 87.46% and faced a worst price of $2.72. Office Depot, Inc. (Office Depot) is a global supplier of office products and services. The Company operates in three business segments: North American Retail Division, North American Business Solutions Division and International Division.



For How Long ODP’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM) settled -1.12% lower at $17.61 on above-normal volume of 12.88M shares during the last trading day. The stock has its 12-month high at $20.30 and 52-week low price was $15.70. It traded in a range of $17.36 to $17.75 during the last trading day. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of integrated circuit (IC) related products.



Will TSM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



In the last trading session, Emulex Corporation (NYSE:EL) was down on high volume, trading at a volume of 12.46M shares versus its average daily volume of 739,339.00 shares. At $7.69, the stock has attained market capitalization of $704.96 million. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products.



Why Should Investors Buy EL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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