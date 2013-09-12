News Buzz - Save the World Air Inc(OTCBB:ZERO), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY), Epazz Inc(OTCMKTS:EPAZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today's Focus is on: Save the World Air Inc(OTCBB:ZERO), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY), Epazz Inc(OTCMKTS:EPAZ)



Save the World Air Inc(OTCBB:ZERO) opened at the price of $1.17, its highest price of the day at $1.19 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $1.19 by scoring +1.71% at 1:13PM.



The stock's previous performance of one month showed that it declined almost -25.16%. In the previous 3 months it added +15.53%. Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies.



What was the Moving Force behind ZERO On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.06, starting its day trade with a price of $0.06 and reported an decrease of -6.09%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0601 at 1:33 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.05 - $0.10, while today, up until 1:33 PM, its minimum price was $0.06. 4net Software recently added a volume of 5.57M shares, versus its average volume of 10.16M shares. Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine.



For How Long ACTC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -17.65% recently.



During the last 5 day's it gained 7.69%, while its last one month's performance stands at -17.65%. Alternative Energy Partners, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the energy production and management business in the United States.



For How Long AEGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Epazz Inc(OTCMKTS:EPAZ) is trading with a fall of -8.33% along with the exchange price of $0.0011 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.0011.



Company's 6 month's performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -38.89% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the plummet of -15.38%. Epazz, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. I



Will EPAZ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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