News Buzz: SEIKO EPSON UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY), BILLABONG INTL ADR (OTCMKTS:BLLAY), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SEIKO EPSON UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY), BILLABONG INTL ADR (OTCMKTS:BLLAY), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL).



SEIKO EPSON UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) opened its last trade at the price of $8.02. Its closing price was $8.04 after gaining 5.37% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 67.199 shares, while its average trading volume remained 43.080 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.31.



Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products, and other products.



Will SEKEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BILLABONG INTL ADR (OTCMKTS:BLLAY) percentage change plunged -16.46% to close at $0.710 with the total traded volume of 425.221 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 111.203 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.20 - $2.94, while its day lowest price was $0.71. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.77.



Billabong International Limited is engaged in marketing, distributing, wholesaling, and retailing apparel, accessories, eyewear, wetsuits, and hard goods in the board sports sector primarily in Australia, North America, Europe, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, and Brazil.



Will BLLAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH) traded on volume of 169.960 shares in the last session against average volume of 459.776 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.38 and closed at $0.365 by scoring -3.69%.In the last three months the stock was down -59.67% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.01 - $1.36.



Arch Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a life science company developing liquid polymers containing tiny peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over surgical wounds to stop or control bleeding.



Will ARTH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL) started its last trading session with the price of $4.35 and closed at $4.37 by scoring 1.16%. The stock traded with total volume of 4.81 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.00 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 3.30. Day range for the stock was $4.30 and $4.48.



Sollensys Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops touch screen panels for use in consumer products.



Will SOL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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